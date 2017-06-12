- Above is the latest WWE Fury video with 15 big boots that will scramble your face.
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins for their Stanley Cup win this weekend:
Back-to-back @NHL Champions— Triple H (@TripleH) June 12, 2017
...gonna need a bigger trophy case in Pittsburgh. Congratulations to the @penguins! pic.twitter.com/zImlFdiKuF
