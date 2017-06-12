Austin Aries joined Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Larry Dallas last week to promote his new book, Food Fight: My Plant Based Journey From The Bingo Hall to The Big Time. During the interview, Aries was asked if he was happy overall with how 205 Live has been presented.

"Yes and no," Aries stated after joking that his bio on Twitter states that he's usually never happy. "I think if you ask anybody about any aspect of that I think that would be the answer."

"There are things I think are great, there's things that I think could be changed or made improvements on but at the end of the day I don't get paid to make those decisions, luckily," Aries explained. "I just get paid to go out there and do what I do and perform."

Aries, who came to WWE last year following runs with Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate USA and TNA Wrestling, expressed optimism for the future of 205 Live.

See Also Austin Aries On Taking Some Time Off From WWE And If He Is Injured

"There's a big vision for this [205 Live]. It doesn't happen overnight," Aries said. "And it's still really in its infancy stages and there's going to be growing pains and there's going to be figuring out the right formula."

He also reminded listeners that a lot of talent are being exposed to a much larger audience for the first time, commenting, "I think also you're exposing a bunch of new people, myself included, to a larger new audience. And it takes time for characters and people to get acclimated with the Universe."

He concluded by offering a broader outlook on the future, "In the bigger picture I think we're really taking steps in the right direction."

You can order Aries new book at shopbenchmark.com/AustinAries.

Busted Open with hosts Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray & Larry Dallas can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and is available anytime on demand on the SiriusXM App.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.