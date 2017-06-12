- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Samoa Joe before his face off with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on tonight's RAW. Joe says Rome should be interviewing Lesnar and asking him if he's worried about Joe. Joe says he put one of Lesnar's guys down, Paul Heyman, and Lesnar still hasn't come to get him. Joe says Lesnar needs to come find him. As noted, Brock will open tonight's RAW from the Cajundome.

- WWE stock was up 1.81% today, closing at $20.77 per share. Today's high was $20.80 and the low was $20.30.

- Below is video of Finn Balor thanking Singapore for showing him love during the promotional visit this past week. Balor also visited Tokyo, Japan but will be back on tonight's RAW.

.@FinnBalor might have to leave Singapore now, but he'll be back in TWO WEEKS with the entire #RAW roster!!! #WWESG pic.twitter.com/iSe3DGh5sT — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2017

