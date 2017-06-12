Two matches planned for tonight's WWE RAW from Lafayette include Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and a mystery partner, according to PWInsider. WWE will also follow up on Bayley's loss to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules on tonight's show.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus Cesaro in a 2 of 3 Falls match. The opener will see WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar call Samoa Joe out.

Join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

