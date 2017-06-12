- Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar were trending after their big opening segment on tonight's RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The two brawled and fought off security before being separated by the RAW locker room, who were sent out by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Above is video from the segment.
* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins
* Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:
