- Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar were trending after their big opening segment on tonight's RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. The two brawled and fought off security before being separated by the RAW locker room, who were sent out by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Lafayette, LA for this week's Main Event episode:

* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins

* Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:

Thank you @SOCTconnecticut for having @WWETheBigShow and @itsBayleyWWE declare the Special Olympics CT Summer Games officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/o3lDXKaMh9 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2017

With @SOCTconnecticut kicking off the #LETR & Summer Games! The Flame of Hope will be carried across CT & arrive at the Opening Ceremonies ?? pic.twitter.com/XaoIZKYE12 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 9, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.