- This week's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal facing off plus six-man action with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Above is a promo for the show.
- Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father's Day:
Need the perfect gift for #FathersDay? Look no further than the @WWENetwork prepaid gift card! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eNj5VInrcg— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
