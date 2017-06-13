- As seen on this week's RAW, Apollo Crews defeated Kalisto as Titus O'Neil watched from ringside and Akira Tozawa sat in the front row. Tozawa was brought to the front row to watch as Titus has been trying to recruit him for The Titus Brand. Titus, Crews and Tozawa celebrated together after the win but Tozawa wasn't thrilled. In the Fallout video above, Kalisto warns Tozawa that Titus is only in this for himself. Kalisto knows Tozawa and Crews go way back but he wants Tozawa to know that he can't trust Titus.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who they consider WWE's most valuable Superstar of 2017 so far - John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sasha Banks, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Goldberg, Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe. As of this writing, AJ is running away with the poll at 36% of the vote. 8% voted for Orton while 7% went with Bliss, 6% for Joe, 6% for Reigns and 5% for Cena. Lesnar, Braun, Goldberg, Owens and Rollins all have 4%. The rest received 2% or less.

- As noted, it appears The Revival will be returning soon as Dash Wilder was seen in the ring during this week's pull-apart brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW. Dash suffered a broken jaw in mid-April and was expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks.

In an update, The Revival were once again shown backstage walking in the background after Big Cass was laid out by a mysterious attacker. The Top Guys were previously shown backstage walking after Enzo Amore was mysteriously laid out. The Revival's Scott Dawson tweeted the following right around the time the Cass segment aired on RAW:

We're the absolute best tag team on this planet. Just remember that. #MondayNightRevival #TopGuys#NoFlipsJustFists — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 13, 2017

