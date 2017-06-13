- Above, The Rock did a Q&A for the month of June with his fans. He talked about times when he met people that became overcome with emotion once they saw him and his gym, "Iron Paradise," which he doesn't let anyone else use.

WWE Shop's latest sale is on WWE Championship Titles and Memorabilia. No code is need, just click here for the discount . The sale runs until June 14 2:59am ET.

- An individual on Twitter said some not so nice things about Roman Reigns and his wrestling abilities when talking to another wrestling fan. Roman Reigns took notice of this and ripped into the hater:

Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the Top of the Mountain in Pro Wrestling. A view you'll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts https://t.co/sHf9ebYmi7 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 12, 2017

