Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with the final hype for Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Money in the Bank competitors team up for Six-Man Tag Team battle

* Mahal and Orton come face to face before WWE Title rematch

* New Day & Breezango join forces for Eight-Man Tag Team Match

* Can Tamina pin Naomi again?

* Charlotte Flair and Natalya square off before historic Women's Money in the Bank

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.