- This week's WWE RAW main event saw RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retain their titles via double count out in a 2 of 3 Falls main event against with The Hardys. In the Fallout video above, Mike Rome asks if the champions feel like their win was tarnished. Sheamus dismisses the idea and Cesaro says The Hardys are lucky they didn't get embarrassed more... because they don't set the bar, they are the bar.
- As noted, Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury at the WWE NXT live event from the UK's Download Festival on Saturday. Below is video of Andrews being attacked on-stage by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne ahead of their match that night:
An encore performance was the LAST thing on @MAndrewsJunior's mind when #UKChampion @PeteDunneYxB blindsided him at @DownloadFest! pic.twitter.com/0RAiFeOy0e— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.