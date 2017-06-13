- Above is the new Pizza Hut commercial with Noam Dar, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson that premiered on last night's RAW.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 82,000 interactions with 19,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 96,000 Twitter interactions with 22,000 unique authors. RAW also had 249,000 Facebook interactions with 173,000 unique authors, up from last week's 178,000 interactions with 128,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Corey Graves discusses the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match with JBL and Peter Rosenberg in this video from last night's "Bring It To The Table" episode. Graves says the women of WWE have proved they're capable of amazing & memorable things, and this match will be another example of that.

