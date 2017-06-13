- Above is the new Pizza Hut commercial with Noam Dar, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson that premiered on last night's RAW.
- Corey Graves discusses the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match with JBL and Peter Rosenberg in this video from last night's "Bring It To The Table" episode. Graves says the women of WWE have proved they're capable of amazing & memorable things, and this match will be another example of that.
.@WWEGraves expects GREAT things in the FIRST-EVER Women's #MITB #LadderMatch! #BringItToTheTable @Rosenbergradio @JCLayfield @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rMPl4d1jQL— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
