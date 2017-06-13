Braun Strowman has been cleared to return to action, according to PWInsider. Word going around at last night's WWE RAW was that Strowman was cleared a week ago. He will be back on RAW as soon as creative comes up with a plan for his return.
It will be interesting to see how WWE brings Strowman back as he's still in a feud with Roman Reigns. Braun has stated that he's not done with Reigns yet. As noted, Reigns will be on next week's RAW to announce his SummerSlam plans.
