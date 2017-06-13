On Wednesday's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast, former WWE and WCW Head Writer Vince Russo joined Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein and Chris Callicutt. During the episode, Russo commented on WWE mishandling Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"What a mishandling of Jinder Mahal three weeks as the champion," Russo said about the current direction of SmackDown. "And they killed it. They dropped the ball… It's horrendous what they did to this poor guy in the last three weeks."

Raj asked Russo to clarify what he thinks has hurt Jinder over the last three weeks. Vince answered, "This is what they do with all these guys, Raj. Everybody just becomes another name on the roster. If you go back and you look at the Attitude Era show, every single show was built around who the champion was. And that championship and that title. Every show was built around that. That's the most important thing on the show."

See AlsoJinder Mahal On Finding Out He Was Winning Six-Pack Challenge, Who He Thought Would Win, His Goals

"Yesterday, three weeks after winning the title, this guy was handled just like another wrestler on the show," Russo commented about this week's episode of Smackdown. "Bro, the announcers couldn't have no-sold it any-more. When Shane announced he [Jinder Mahal] had a match with Mojo, the freaking announcers no-sold it. This is your freaking champion!"

Russo stated it made him feel like WWE has already given up on Mahal.

As for Nakamura, who was brought to SmackDown on April 4, 2017 after a successful run down in NXT, Russo weighed in.

"There's a basic problem with the WWE, I'll you what it is and this is what's happening," Russo stated. "We used to spend a lot of Monday Night RAW and a lot of SmackDown building characters and developing storylines. So by the time we got to the match, it was a big deal. What happened now is they don't know how to make characters anymore, there are no storylines. Everybody just wants to fight each other. So when you take away the character building and when you take away the storylines, all you have are matches."

"So every week bro, as you're working towards the pay-per-view, these guys are in the same ring," Russo explained. "Whether it's a six-man or a tag or an eight-man, by the time you get the pay-per-view, you've seen these guys mix it up like three or four times before and it doesn't mean anything."

"And Nakamura, as unique as the guy is, bro, what have they done," Russo asked. "I saw a vignette of a guy yesterday painting. That's the character build of Nakamura. I mean, that's supposed to get me excited about this freaking guy?"

Russo pleaded for WWE to give him something creative and believes Nakamura is slowing but surely turning into just another name on the roster.

