- Above is the video package for Cedric Alexander that aired on last night's WWE RAW. Cedric's push to a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot is expected to continue on tonight's 205 Live episode. Cedric returned to the ring in late May and has picked up wins over Johnny Boone, Corey Hollis and Noam Dar. Cedric defeated Dar for the second time in a row last night on RAW.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black has been confirmed for this week's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Triple Threat Elimination Match will also air this week.

- Triple H has been busy sending custom WWE Title belts to champion sports teams as of late and as seen below, he's sending another title to the Golden State Warriors for winning the NBA Finals last night:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

