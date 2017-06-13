- Above is the video package for Cedric Alexander that aired on last night's WWE RAW. Cedric's push to a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot is expected to continue on tonight's 205 Live episode. Cedric returned to the ring in late May and has picked up wins over Johnny Boone, Corey Hollis and Noam Dar. Cedric defeated Dar for the second time in a row last night on RAW.

- Triple H has been busy sending custom WWE Title belts to champion sports teams as of late and as seen below, he's sending another title to the Golden State Warriors for winning the NBA Finals last night:

The @NBA Championship is back in the Bay...and @KDTrey5 is going to have his hands full with all this gold. #MVP Congratulations @Warriors! pic.twitter.com/d4AQZLJls1 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2017

