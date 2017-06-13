- Above is more video of Finn Balor in Singapore this past week as he met a group of fans dressed up as his Demon persona. Balor made quick promotional stops in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore before returning to the United States but did not appear on last night's RAW.
- Roderick Strong took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, calling him privileged. As noted, the Strong vs. Roode feud picked up on last Wednesday's NXT episode as Roode interrupted a Strong promo and said he wasn't man enough to challenge for the title. Strong wrote the following:
@REALBobbyRoode is a privileged and entitled NXT Champ.Seen a million of him,guarantee he's never seen 1 of me! All I need is 1 shot!— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 13, 2017
