- Above is more video of Finn Balor in Singapore this past week as he met a group of fans dressed up as his Demon persona. Balor made quick promotional stops in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore before returning to the United States but did not appear on last night's RAW.

- As noted, Roman Reigns did not appear on this week's RAW but he will be back next week to make an announcement on his plans for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that despite speculation, the announcement is not a match against John Cena. WWE has confirmed that Cena will be a "free agent" when he returns to SmackDown on July 4th, meaning he can appear for the red brand and the blue brand. No word yet on what Reigns will be announcing.

- Roderick Strong took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, calling him privileged. As noted, the Strong vs. Roode feud picked up on last Wednesday's NXT episode as Roode interrupted a Strong promo and said he wasn't man enough to challenge for the title. Strong wrote the following:

@REALBobbyRoode is a privileged and entitled NXT Champ.Seen a million of him,guarantee he's never seen 1 of me! All I need is 1 shot! — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 13, 2017

