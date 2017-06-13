Source: Channel Guide Magazine

Joey Ryan spoke with Channel Guide Magazine on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's about time. To me, not gender specific, male or female she is one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. I think it was only a matter of time before WWE caught up to that."

Wrestlers being themselves:

"It's really hard to do when you are first starting because you want to do everything the right way. You want to come up properly in the business. I tell those coming up now not to be afraid to be themselves. I tell them not to be afraid to try new things because you never know what will catch on in wrestling. The most ridiculous things sometimes become the most over things. Then it becomes your shtick and your gimmick. Real creative people shut down their own ideas because they think it's too out there. But really there isn't much that is too out there when it comes to wrestling. I tell people to follow their gut instinct rather than model themselves after somebody that's already there."

Lucha Underground getting on Netflix:

"It's only been a little while since it has been on Netflix. So it might be a bit too soon to know for sure what it means for Lucha Underground. I didn't start until season two. Most people are starting with season one on there. So I know the cast for that is getting recognized a little more. Netflix is a huge market to hit."

Joey Ryan also discussed getting opportunities outside of pro wrestling. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.