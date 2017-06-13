Zack Ryder is backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in New Orleans and is scheduled to return, according to PWInsider. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury.
Below is the confirmed line-up for tonight:
* Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka
* The New Day and Breezango vs. The Colons and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Randy Orton faces off with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
