Zack Ryder is backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in New Orleans and is scheduled to return, according to PWInsider. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury.

There's also talk of doing a big angle tonight with American Alpha to help bring them back into the storyline.

Below is the confirmed line-up for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

* Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

* The New Day and Breezango vs. The Colons and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Randy Orton faces off with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

