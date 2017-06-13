- Above is slow motion video from the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last night's RAW from The Cajundome.
Taka Michinoku welcomes child
Taka Michinoku is now a father.
The Attitude Era cult favorite and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion announced in his native Japanese that he had welcomed a child with a tweet Tuesday morning.
Loosely translated, the tweet reveals the new addition to his family and affirms his dedication to self-improvement as he begins this new chapter in his life.
Congratulations from all of us at WWE.com to Taka. We're sure he will make an excellent father indeed.
- We've noted how Summer Rae was backstage for recent WWE events and should be returning from her injury soon. She posted the following from backstage at Monday's RAW in Lafayette, LA:
It's almost summertime...
