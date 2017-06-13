- Above is slow motion video from the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last night's RAW from The Cajundome.

- WWE congratulated former Attitude Era star Taka Michinoku on the birth of his child this week with the following post on their website:

Taka Michinoku welcomes child

Taka Michinoku is now a father.

The Attitude Era cult favorite and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion announced in his native Japanese that he had welcomed a child with a tweet Tuesday morning.


Loosely translated, the tweet reveals the new addition to his family and affirms his dedication to self-improvement as he begins this new chapter in his life.

Congratulations from all of us at WWE.com to Taka. We're sure he will make an excellent father indeed.

- We've noted how Summer Rae was backstage for recent WWE events and should be returning from her injury soon. She posted the following from backstage at Monday's RAW in Lafayette, LA:

It's almost summertime...

It's almost summertime...??

A post shared by ??Summer Rae?? (@daniellemoinet) on


