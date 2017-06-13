- Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Becky Lynch receiving a tour of the Panama Canal before the WWE live event in Panama City this past weekend.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw Luke Harper defeat Aiden English. It looks like the English vs. Harper feud, which has heated up on social media as of late, won't be coming to TV this week.

- The latest WWE release from PUMA and Foot Locker has a Money In the Bank theme to it for Sunday's pay-per-view. The items will be released this coming weekend. Below are photos:

Everybody's got a price! Big thanks to Alexander John. pic.twitter.com/9p4zkmaIvX — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) June 13, 2017

