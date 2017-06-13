- Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Becky Lynch receiving a tour of the Panama Canal before the WWE live event in Panama City this past weekend.
- The latest WWE release from PUMA and Foot Locker has a Money In the Bank theme to it for Sunday's pay-per-view. The items will be released this coming weekend. Below are photos:
?? @PUMA x @WWE x @IAMALXANDERJOHN "Money In The Bank" Collection. ??— Foot Locker (@footlocker) June 13, 2017
In select stores & online Saturday. | Stores: https://t.co/MeC16XnLFi pic.twitter.com/LnmSoH7BH8
Better look at these @footlocker @wwe @puma #MoneyInTheBank kicks ... ?? pic.twitter.com/jj6r4dX9ST— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) June 13, 2017
Everybody's got a price! Big thanks to Alexander John. pic.twitter.com/9p4zkmaIvX— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) June 13, 2017
