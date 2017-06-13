Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Talking Smack exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following 205 Live at around 10:45pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Renee Young and JBL welcome us to the show as they get into the MITB ladder matches. Renee talks about JBL having a ladder match against Jeff Hardy, JBL says he's afraid of heights.

Shinsuke Nakamura joins the show.

Nakamura starts off speaking in Japanese, then moves to the topic of him climbing the ladder to finish off SmackDown, which was the first time he did that. He says says it was a bit wobbly. JBL asks how could he prepare for this Sunday's match and Nakamura says he needs to go to Home Depot and practice. He continues that he wanted to come to WWE to do new things and a ladder match is something new for him. Nakamura talks about how doesn't plan his entrance, it's how he feels. Renee asks about each of his MITB opponents, he says Owens and Zayn both talk to much. Ziggler, he thinks could do well in Japan thanks to his wrestling ability. Moving to AJ Styles, he says is a "Perfect 100" (after saying Tye Dillinger is a "Perfect 10") and wants to take him on again in WWE. JBL asks if AJ is the best Nakamura has ever faced. Nakamura says he loves AJ's style in the ring. Lastly, Baron Corbin, who he says doesn't have ladder experience, but he has size to make up for that. Nakamura talks about surfing and how he hung out a bit with James Ellsworth before leaving the show.

Renee and JBL get into when Superstars should decide to cash in the contract. JBL says it's really just up to the Star, whether they wait for months or cash it in the same night. They move to the women's MITB Ladder Match and JBL says Natalya is the dark horse.

The Hype Bros join the show.

Ryder says it's seven months to the day since his knee injury. Ryder talks about his recovery and something called the "Squatty Potty." Ryder talks about how Mojo had his moment when he won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and reminds everyone that he won the number one contender spot for the team when he blew his knee out. Ryder said he he hurt his knee when jumping up for the Rough Ryder. JBL asks about if Mojo wants to go back to being a tag team, but Ryder said they would be fools to pass up an opportunity at tag team gold and Mojo was in agreement.

Renee compliments the jazz band that kicked off SmackDown and how WWE will be returning to New Orleans for WrestleMania.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (and The Singh Brothers) join the show.

Mahal thinks Renee has been trying to keep him off the show since it's been so long since he appeared last. Mahal reminds Renee the she didn't think he would win the title and that Randy Orton is past his prime, while he is entering his prime. Renee asks about Orton sneaking up on Mahal tonight and attacking him. Mahal responds it was supposed to be a face-to-face meeting and that he's a coward. He says at MITB, Orton's Dad will be in the front row and he will beat Orton in his hometown. Jinder says he has a plan, but won't give it away other than he will leave MITB as WWE Champion. Mahal heads off the set.

JBL asks Renee why she was upsetting the Champion and she tried to explain herself that Orton has a great resume, so it's tough to pick against him. Renee asks JBL if Orton if he will win, JBL thinks with his hometown behind him, he better, or he'll never win against Jinder. They thank everyone for watching and we're out!

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.