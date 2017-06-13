- Above is video of Stephanie McMahon talking about the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match while backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in New Orleans. That match will take place this Sunday at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view with Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka.
- Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher have been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Dayton, Ohio.
- As seen on tonight's SmackDown, WWE aired footage of a young fan named Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson being honored before the show hit the air with a WWE Hero award. Jarrius has a rare liver disease and has been featured in New Orleans media for more than a year now. He's made a few appearances with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and interviewed several WWE Superstars back in January. Below are photos and videos of Jarrius at tonight's SmackDown:
