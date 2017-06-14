- Above is video of Carmella talking about Sunday's Money In the Bank Ladder Match, the first-ever for the women's division. Carmella says it's exciting, scary, a little overwhelming and there's a lot of pressure going into the match but she thrives on pressure and is so excited for it. Carmella says the pressure is on the division to deliver but she believes they will steal the show.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if the WWE Universe is underestimating Lana going into her title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on Sunday. As of this writing, 52% went with, "Yes. Since debuting on SmackDown LIVE, Lana has proven to not only be incredibly smart, but also physical when the situation calls for it." The rest voted, "No. Although The Ravishing Russian has made an immediate impact, her inexperience will catch up with her in a title match against the battle-tested Naomi."
- WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph called this week's WWE 205 Live episode with Corey Graves. This appears to be Vic's call-up to the show as Tom Phillips, who has been calling the action with Graves, tweeted the following:
Very excited for @VicJosephWWE to join #205Live! Be sure to check him out every Tuesday night— Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) June 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.