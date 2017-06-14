Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Drew McIntyre defeated enhancement talent Rob Ryzin

* Ember Moon returned to action and defeated Peyton Royce in a really good match

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents Beastly Brody and Malken. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering cut a promo on Heavy Machinery after the match. Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight came out for a face off with The AOP but the champs backed down and left

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Raul Mendoza is next. The former Patrick Clark gets the win with a flying elbow. Dream is on his way to having a strong fanbase at Full Sail

* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black is next. They shook hands before going at it. Amazing match, Black won with Black Mass

* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Triple Threat Elimination Match is up next. Match started slow but Nikki eliminated Ruby by pinfall first. The action and the crowd picked up with Asuka and Nikki going at it. The match ends in a No Contest as they brawl to the floor and to the backstage area. A "ref, you suck" chant started up. They brawl back into the arena by the announcers. Nikki ends up launching herself at Asuka and they both fall from a platform through a production

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.