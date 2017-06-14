- Above is Sami Zayn talking to Dasha Fuentes after he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles to defeat WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of last night's SmackDown. Sami says the win was a big one. Sami says he's had a lot of come-from-behind victories in his career but that was one of the biggest ever.

Sami says no one expected him to come back and win after the beating he took on SmackDown - the same way no one expects him to win the Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday. Sami says the "Underdog of the Underground" label has been put on him and he sometimes wishes it wasn't. On the other hand, he's glad he does have the label because people underestimate him and the win on SmackDown is what happens when people underestimate him. Sami says people can go ahead and count him out but they shouldn't be surprised when he wins.

- Below are matches taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode unless they air some out of order:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

* Ember Moon returns vs. Peyton Royce

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Raul Mendoza

* Drew McIntyre vs. enhancement talent Rob Ryzin

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents Beastly Brody and Malken

* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a Triple Threat Elimination Match

- WWE announcer David Otunga has posted another teaser to the recent clip he released for an unknown project, seen below. It appears Otunga has created a short film with his son to be released on Father's Day this Sunday. Otunga wrote, "I will do ANYTHING to rescue my son! See if I get him back on #FathersDay The acting debut of "David Otunga Jr." #ProudParents @iamjhud"

I will do ANYTHING to rescue my son! See if I get him back on #FathersDay The acting debut of "David Otunga Jr." #ProudParents @iamjhud pic.twitter.com/F6Zu1zCi6S — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) June 9, 2017

