- As seen on this week's WWE 205 Live episode from New Orleans, Cedric Alexander defeated Ariya Daivari in the opening match. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox continued taunting Cedric as Fox appeared on the big screen towards the end of the match while Dar talked to her via FaceTime, promising he was going to get Cedric. The distraction back-fired as Cedric hit Dar with a baseball slide while Alicia was running her mouth. Cedric then kicked out of a pin attempt by Daivari and hit the Lumbar Check for the win. The segment ended with Cedric grabbing Dar's phone and hanging up on Fox.

In the video above, Dar takes another FaceTime call from Fox but avoids a lecture as he says he has to go to the trainer's room to get his lip checked out. Dar tells the WWE reporter that he's too young to deal with this drama. He also tells the reporter not to tell Fox that he was headed to Bourbon Street to let off some steam.

- WWE officials are planning on doing a match between Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in the near future, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. No word yet on when the match will take place or how they will get there but it could have something to do with the storyline WWE has been doing with Angle and Corey Graves. RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon should be returning to TV soon to work with her new RAW General Manager. Stephanie has been off TV since WrestleMania 33 and Angle was named GM the next night on RAW.

- Some of our readers may remember a writer by the name of Shawn Moniz. Shawn, a lifelong fan in his early 30's, wrote for the "IWC (Internet Wrestling Community)" and webmastered his own websites for years, and is genuinely one of the nicest guys on the planet. Those who know Shawn agree that he's one of the real good guys of the world and that you really can't find one person to say anything bad about him. Shawn was recently admitted to hospice care after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. A few of his friends are raising funds to give Shawn a special wrestling-related weekend here soon and to help the family with expenses. You can donate to the campaign on Indiegogo's Generosity platform at this link. You can also e-mail Shawn your well-wishes or letters to tmarc.middleton [at] gmail [dot] com with "For Shawn Moniz" as the subject. The letters will be sent to Shawn's family to print & read, or they will be delivered to Shawn by us in the next week or so.

- Roman Reigns fired back at fans on Twitter yesterday by commenting on an exchange between users. The entire exchange can be seen below:

Do you wrestle , do you stay in the Ring 24/7 ? To say/judge that ? A lot Wrestlers he had Matches with say otherwise and praise him ! — RomanReigns-Empire (@RREmpire_) June 10, 2017

Yeah i know, but you couldn't do any better than a wwe superstar — Alexia Harrison (@AlexiaHarrison7) June 12, 2017

Lol ok sweetie..here's a tip, some of us don't like @WWE or their bs politics. We're happier where we're at. — Ian Porter (@HeelDegenerate) June 12, 2017

Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the Top of the Mountain in Pro Wrestling. A view you'll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts https://t.co/sHf9ebYmi7 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 12, 2017

And your sorry ass was positioned at the top thanks to family.



You were handed your position. You never earned it.



BELEEDAT — Jean Loss Fap (@servinfools) June 13, 2017

Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it. #DumbAssMark https://t.co/1SlLhPdEjf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

How about the other guys that work their butt off and get away from their wife and kids for years too and still jobbing? — Androctonus (@FX7scorpion) June 13, 2017

Oh yea, ??I forgot they are "jobbing" for free! ??Clueless #DumbAssMark. BTW all our schedules and responsibilities aren't the same. #B2R https://t.co/tbx5BW7Yvl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.