- Above features Bullet Club members: Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks who talk about their upcoming matches at the NJPW G1 Special on July 1 and July 2 (cards here). Omega will be included in the 8-man tournament to decide the first IWGP US Champion. Cody Rhodes will be challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, while The Young Bucks will be defending their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles against Roppongi Vice.

ROH announced two new matches to their Best in the World PPV on June 23. ROH World Television Champion, KUSHIDA, will take on Marty Scurll. Also, Search and Destroy and The Rebellion will face off in an 8-man tag match, the losing team will be forced to disband. Here is the full card:

* Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Kushida (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Television Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. War Machine (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Bully Ray and The Briscoes (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page (Strap Match)

* Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham) vs. The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Rhett Titus and Shane Taylor) - Losing team must disband

- Lucha Underground stars, Johnny Mundo (Morrison) and Taya, got engaged, both made the announcement on their social media earlier today.

I said yes!!!!!! A post shared by ??Taya / Kira Forster?? (@thetayavalkyrie) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.