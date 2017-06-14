- Above, WWE showed some new angles of the brawl between WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, and Samoa Joe from this week's episode of Raw. The original video of their brawl has surpassed 4.7 million views.
- Early yesterday on Twitter, Samoe Joe sent a message to Brock after their brawl. He let the champ know how many times he was brought down. The two will face off at Great Balls of Fire on July 9.
Dropped you twice. Next time bring a blanket , you're getting slept. #andNew— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 13, 2017
