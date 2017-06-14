- Above, WWE showed some new angles of the brawl between WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, and Samoa Joe from this week's episode of Raw. The original video of their brawl has surpassed 4.7 million views.

- Today, Buzz Sawyer would have turned 58 years old. Sawyer passed away in 1992 at the age of 32.

- Early yesterday on Twitter, Samoe Joe sent a message to Brock after their brawl. He let the champ know how many times he was brought down. The two will face off at Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

Dropped you twice. Next time bring a blanket , you're getting slept. #andNew — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 13, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.