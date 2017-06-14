The latest Money In The Bank odds are in with some interesting prop bets. Thanks to our friends at BetWrestling for sending the following:
Odds for the Women's MitB match have also been added with Carmella the most favored at -145. This could be driven by the possibility of James Ellsworth to get involved and he actually has odds of +110 to be ejected from ringside during the match. Nikki Bella for some reason has odds of +300 to appear at ringside during the match,. There are even odds on if the briefcase will be cashed in during the event itself at +500. As for match length the over/under is 20 minutes with odds of -137 for under and -110 for 20 or more.
Both Jinder Mahal and Naomi are favored to successfully defend the WWE Championship and Smackdown Women's Championships respectively, while the Smackdown Tag Team Championships are in a dead heat with both the Usos and The New Day at -120.
WWE Money in the Bank Match
Baron Corbin -190
Sami Zayn +650
Kevin Owens +650
AJ Styles +750
Shinsuke Nakamura +450
Dolph Ziggler +1500
WWE Women's Money in the Bank Match
Carmella -145
Becky Lynch +350
Natalya +365
Charlotte Flair +950
Tamina +2800
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal(c) -250 vs Randy Orton +175
WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match
Naomi(c) -500 vs Lana +300
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos(c) -120 vs The New Day -120
Length of Men's MitB Match
Under 24 Minutes -137
24 Minutes or More -110
Length of Women's MitB Match
Under 20 Minutes -137
20 Minutes or More -110
Length of WWE Championship Match
Under 18 Minutes -120
18 Minutes or More -120
MitB Men's Special Bets
Rusev to Appear Ringside During the Match +400
Breifcase to be Cashed in the Night of MitB +500
MitB Women's Special Bets
James Ellsworth to be Ejected from Ringside +110
Nikki Bella to Appear at Ringside +300
Briefcase to be Cashed in at Event +500
