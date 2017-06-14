- Take an inside look at the two upcoming UFC title fights set for UFC 213 in this extended video preview. The event takes place July 8 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

In the main event, Amanda Nunes defends her female bantamweight title vs. Valentina Shevchenko, while the co-main features Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker meeting for the interim middleweight belt.

- Bellator announced the hiring of Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg recently, as the two will handle different duties for the promotion moving forward. Ranallo himself tweeted out that he will not be working directly with Goldberg on the upcoming Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva event, instead leading the sports desk.

"We worked a deal out with Goldie because we felt that he was an amazing talent, and he has been the voice of MMA for a long time. But how he and Jimmy (Smith) and how he and Mauro and Jenn Brown and Brendan Schaub – how they all interact – it's going to have a different experience than I think what you're used to," Bellator president Scott Coker said during a recent conference call. "I don't have all the details, because this just went down in the last couple weeks. But I do know that for this fight, everybody will be there. He's making some calls on who's going to do what, but it hasn't trickled down to me yet."

Ranallo and Goldberg will both share play-by-play duties over the rest of this year and into 2018. Bellator airs on Spike and typically runs four-to-five events in a row.

- The UFC heads to Singapore this Saturday for a special early morning event titled UFC Fight Night 111. The entire card airs live on UFC Fight Pass and features Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia in the main event. You can see the current fight card below:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/8 a.m. ET)

* Female Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia

* Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura

* Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington

* Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck

* Heavyweight: Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris

* Flyweight: Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins

* Welterweight: Frank Camacho vs. Li Jingliang

* Bantamweight: Kwan Ho Kwak vs. Russell Doane

* Flyweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Carls John de Tomas

* Female Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilov va. Ji Yeon Kim

* Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Roland Gabriel

