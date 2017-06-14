- Above is video of Charlotte Flair talking about the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. Flair says this is just another opportunity for her to be a part of women's history and she couldn't pick a better group of women to do it with. Charlotte says she's really nervous because she's never worked with the ladders but she thinks it's great and she wants them to steal the show.

- WWE announced the following today:

SHANGHAI, China and STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE announced today that it will bring a Live Event to Shenzhen, China for the first time, as WWE Live China comes to the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17. This event marks WWE's return to China following last year's successful show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

Tickets for WWE Live China are available this Friday at 10 a.m. Beijing time, and can be purchased via damai.cn.

"WWE's return to China demonstrates our continued commitment to the market," said Jay Li, Vice President & General Manager, WWE Greater China. "Our WWE Superstars will deliver an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that is certain to create memories that will last a lifetime."

Fans attending WWE Live China will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars, including John Cena, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Sami Zayn and many more.*

WWE Live China is presented in partnership with Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment.

"Live Nation is proud to extend our relationship with WWE, a renowned global entertainment brand," said Dennis Argenzia, Vice President, Asia Touring, Live Nation. "We are excited to bring this action-packed and family-friendly WWE Live show to Shenzhen, China this September."

WWE also announced Mission Hills China as an official partner of WWE Live China.

"Mission Hills, the largest golf club in the world, is excited and proud to partner with WWE, a global entertainment company, to bring WWE Live to China," said Tenniel Chu, Vice Chairman of Mission Hills Group. "Together we are bringing the excitement and family-friendly entertainment of WWE Live to fans here in Shenzhen for the very first time."

The past 12 months in China have been a period of significant activity for WWE. In June 2016, WWE reached an exclusive, multi-year agreement with PPTV to live stream flagship shows Raw and SmackDown in Mandarin. The company also signed eight Chinese athletes to developmental contracts to train at the WWE Performance Center, including the first-ever Chinese WWE Superstar, Tian Bing. Last September, WWE returned to China for its first Live Event in more than three years with a show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. In April, WrestleMania 33 was distributed live in China for the first time ever, via pay-per-view on PPTV Sports, and Tian Bing made his WrestleMania debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

*Talent lineup referenced is subject to change.