- As seen above, John Cena tweeted the trailer for animated movie "Ferdinand" today. Cena voices the main character of the show, Ferdinand. The movie hits theaters on December 15th. Cena wrote, "Watch the new #Ferdinand trailer! In theaters December 15."

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 47,000 interactions on Twitter with 12,000 unique authors, down from last week's 58,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 125,000 Facebook interactions with 90,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 72,000 interactions and 48,000 authors.

- Lana continues to tweet about her SmackDown Women's Title match against Naomi this Sunday at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will be Lana's SmackDown in-ring debut. She wrote the following:

This Sunday at #MITB I'll shock my doubters by making history & become the 1st ever #RAVISHING Smackdown Women's Champion! @NaomiWWE sorry ?? pic.twitter.com/Zvpv8GiGXl — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2017

Sunday at #MITB I'll make @NaomiWWE regret FOREVER laughing at me.I'll CRUSH your GLOW.Becoming the 1st RAVISHING Smackdown Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/F0HSHgtOhV — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2017

