- As seen above, John Cena tweeted the trailer for animated movie "Ferdinand" today. Cena voices the main character of the show, Ferdinand. The movie hits theaters on December 15th. Cena wrote, "Watch the new #Ferdinand trailer! In theaters December 15."
- Lana continues to tweet about her SmackDown Women's Title match against Naomi this Sunday at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will be Lana's SmackDown in-ring debut. She wrote the following:
This Sunday at #MITB I'll shock my doubters by making history & become the 1st ever #RAVISHING Smackdown Women's Champion! @NaomiWWE sorry ?? pic.twitter.com/Zvpv8GiGXl— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2017
Sunday at #MITB I'll make @NaomiWWE regret FOREVER laughing at me.I'll CRUSH your GLOW.Becoming the 1st RAVISHING Smackdown Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/F0HSHgtOhV— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2017
