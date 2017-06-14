- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in New Orleans.

WWE stock was down 1.00% today, closing at $20.71 per share. Today's high was $20.99 and the low was $20.68.

- As noted, Paige returned to the gym this week to begin training for her return to the WWE ring later this summer. She posted this video from boxing class:

Gym in the morning. Cardio in the afternoon. Boxing time with one of our trainers. "So you can throw me to the wolves Tomorrow I will come back Leader of the whole pack Beat me black and blue Every wound will shape me Every scar will build my throne" Working my ass off to get back in shape and become a better me. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

