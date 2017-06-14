Source: Busted Open

Jim Ross spoke with Busted Open about Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar's upcoming match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9. About the match, Ross said:

"I believe those two guys are gonna have a whole hell of a lot to say about their presentation in Dallas. I really do. I also believe that each guy is an alpha male. They're going to bring each other their best, there's gonna be locks up that would make some people leave wrestling school. So, I believe Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar is going to be a classic."

Jim Ross also said he wants to call the match:

"I believe it's going to be a great match, ya know, I've lobbied to call it, like a goof. I will 'Talk for food.' From Oklahoma to Dallas, I can be there in two and half hours."

You can hear the full clip from the interview by clicking here.

