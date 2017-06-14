- Above, on Bring it to the Table, WWE posted a collection of fan reactions to Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship away from Randy Orton at Backlash in May. The two Superstars will meet again this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

- Ticket for WWE No Mercy will go on sale July 15 with an online pre-sale a couple days before that. No Mercy will be at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 24 and it will be a Raw brand PPV.

- Matt Hardy showed fans a photo of what only part of his title collection looks like. Hardy made note that he still has a few to add to the group.

Part of my Title Collection. I still have championships to add. pic.twitter.com/jsKiBJe7AB — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2017

