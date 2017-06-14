Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode will feature a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship between challengers Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross and current champ Asuka.

- After our regular intro video, we are welcomed by Tom Phillips and go straight to the ring.

Drew McIntyre vs. Rob Ryzin

This may not last long, unless Drew wants it to. They lock up initially. Ryzin doesn't back down and lands on his feet off a back body drop and delivers a double slap to the big man. Drew doesn't take kindly to it and sends a big boot down Ryzin's throat. Belly-to-belly from McIntyre sends him the length of the ring. Super kick out of nowhere by Ryzin gets a one count. McIntyre tired of playing games. Axe handle from the top. Ryzin shows some fire and fight with another slap, but that just ticks off the Scotsman. McIntyre more or less shoves Ryzin out of the ring. Once he tosses Ryzin back in, McIntyre tunes up the band for his running kick finisher.

Winner via Pinfall: Drew McIntyre

- We look back two weeks ago where the Iconic Duo of Royce and Kay look to redesign the PC. Ember Moon comes out and the trainer releases her for competition. Moon will return next week against Peyton Royce.

- Vignette for Aleister Black.

Authors of Pain vs. Beastly Brody & Malken

Akam looks to be fighting this match on his own as Razar talks strategy with Ellering on the outside. Not a problem. Akam throws the duo around like lawn darts. Blink and you missed it.

Winners via Pinfall: AOP

- After the match, Ellering takes the mic and says Heavy Machinery are as foolish as they are big. Ellering runs down the victims of AOP and says Heavy Machinery won't even be a footnote in the Book of Pain. Knight and Dozovic come out to face the champs. They go toe-to-toe, or belly-to-belly as it were, but never make contact. Ellering backs his champions off and they head back up the ramp.

- Look back at Roderick Strong's promo from last week and Bobby Roode's emotional rebuttal. We're shown a tweet from Roddy who calls Roode a privileged NXT Champ, but also his questionable social media grammar skills.

- Vignette for the former Daria, now dubbed Sonya Deville. She'll be in action next week.

Raul Mendoza vs. The Velveteen Dream

Mendoza is a callback from the Cruiserweight Classic last summer while the former Patrick Clark prances his way to the ring. Quick take down by Dream as he steps on and over Mendoza for a quick pose. Mendoza gets in a quick shot and rolls Dream up for a quick one. Mendoza gets the best of a whip exchange after a quick. The velvet one turned on the aggression switch and he goes to town on Mendoza. Dream's strikes are concise and loud. Dream takes off the headband. Mendoza with a nice swift kick stunning Dream. Cartwheel Driver of sorts from Dream sets up the top rope elbow drop for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Velveteen Dream

- Look back at the physical battle between Oney Lorcan and Hideo Itami. After Itami refused to stop the beating of Lorcan, Kassius Ohno came out to call Itami off. Itami didn't like interruption. Backstage to tonight with Kayla Braxton and Ohno. Kassius says he doesn't know where his friendship with Itami stands, but knows this isn't the true Itami. Ohno says he spoke with Mr. Regal for an opportunity to prove himself. He announces he'll take on Aleister Black next week.

- Vignette for Ember Moon, who returns to in-ring action next week.

Asuka (C) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross (Triple Threat Elimination Match For NXT Women's Championship)

Nikki Cross crawls her way into the ring with no entrance music. Riot comes out to a nice reception, and the champ gets the queen's treatment. The intros get the spotlight treatment as we get underway.

Asuka extremely confident. Action everywhere early. Kicks, strikes, drop kicks coming from every direction. After Asuka boasts, the challengers take her out of the ring together. Quick roll-up attempt by Cross, but no dice. Riot and Cross go at it momentarily, but Riot stands tall as we go to our first break without an elimination.

