Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of 'Lucha Underground' on The El Rey Network. Thanks for joining us here on the site. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Live coverage will begin at 8pm eastern.

* Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page.

Tonight's episode of Lucha Underground is entitled "The Cup Begins". Below is the synopsis for tonight's show.

"The Cueto Cup begins. Johnny Mundo and Rey Mysterio start their training; Cage visits Councilman Delgado."

The "Cueto Cup" is the latest brainchild from The Proprietor of The Temple and Lucha Underground Dario Cueto. The winner of The Cueto Cup will get a shot at The Lucha Underground Championship at 'Ultima Lucha Tres'. The current champion Johnny Mundo is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio on the night of The Cueto Cup Final. The 32 Luchador tournament is broken up in four separate groups. 31 of the competitors and the opening first round matches have been announced. Tonight's show will feature two of those matches from group A when Pentagon Dark returns to The Temple to face Argenis, and Drago takes on his former Trios champion partner Aerostar. Below is the entire bracket for The Cueto Cup.

The Cueto Cup begins TOMORROW on an All-New #LuchaUnderground 8p ET on @ElReyNetwork! Follow along with this official bracket: pic.twitter.com/RIBMM47sRm — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 13, 2017

CERO MIEDO! Pentagon Dark is back, taking on Argenis in an all-new #LuchaUnderground - WEDNESDAY 8p ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/C4Tm0bL4DD — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 12, 2017

TONIGHT! It's the kickoff of The Cueto Cup featuring Drago, now under Kobra Moon's diabolical control! #LuchaUnderground 8p ET @ElReyNetwork pic.twitter.com/diZTXPAHMm — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) June 14, 2017

LUCHA UNDERGROUND ON THE EL REY NETWORK

TAPED AT 'THE TEMPLE' IN BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA

SEASON 3 EPISODE #22- "THE CUP BEGINS"

Tonight begins the next great chapter in my #LuchaUnderground - THE CUETO CUP!! #RINGTHEBELL — Dario Cueto (@RealDarioCueto) June 14, 2017

The show opens with highlights from last week's show. Johnny Mundo's successful title defense against The Mack, Drago turning on his Trios partners to join Kobra Moon and her Reptile Tribe and Dario Cueto's "Cueto Cup" announcement. Also featured in the video is the on-going story line/feud between Pentagon Dark and The Black Lotus Triad.

Dario Cueto is in his office and has a large board set up with The Cueto Cup bracket. Pentagon Dark enters Dario's office. He pronounces that he has returned to The Temple after The Black Lotus Triad broke his arm. Pentagon asks Cueto where Black Lotus is. Cueto says that she has gone back to Hong Kong and hasn't seen her in months. Pentagon threatens to break Cueto's arm. He then grabs Cueto's hand and twists. Dario gets Pentagon to release it when he tells him that he is being entered into The Cueto Cup, with a chance at becoming the next Lucha Underground Champion. Pentagon then threatens Dario. He repeats his "Cero Miedo" line and tells Cueto that if he doesn't walk out of Lucha Underground as Champion, he is going to break Dario's bones.

Matt Striker and Vampiro intro tonight's show from inside the Temple. They hype up The Cueto Cup and cue to Melissa Santos in the ring for the opening contest.

THE CUETO CUP

FIRST ROUND MATCH- GROUP A

Mala Suerte vs. The Mack

The "Return of The Mack" song is sung by the believers in The Temple. The Mack wrestles a lucha libre style early on and goes toe to toe with Suerte. This leads to an early standoff. Suerte tries to trick The Mack with a show of sportsmanship but he ends up eating a leg lariat from him. The Mack gets the better of Suerte with the next few exchanges between the two. Suerte builds up some momentum with a nice sequence of counters leading to a basement dropkick. The Mack rallies, gets a head of steam and hits a cross body on Suerte. Mala had the same idea and both men crash down to the mat. After both men struggle back to their feet. The Mack goes on an offensive flurry, ending with an exploder suplex, that nets him a near fall. Moments later, Mala Suerte hits an inside out german suplex on Mack but doesn't attempt to cover Mack. He heads to the top and teases leaping three quarters of the ring but instead he jumps down and rolls towards a grounded Mack with a senton. The believers in The Temple mockingly give Suerte a holy chant for his non death defying move. The Mack kicks out after the senton, he recovers and hits The Big Willy slam for an extremely close near fall.

Suerte battles back and hits a great looking crucifix bomb for a near pinfall victory. Suerte connects with a spike DDT on The Mack and heads to the top. He misses a Swanton. The Mack fires up, hits the pounce and a stunner to defeat Suerte.

The Mack defeats Mala Suerte to advance to the next round of The Cueto Cup tournament

When the show returns from the break. Cage is shown backstage training with his "power fist" on. Dario Cueto approaches Cage and talks about his powerful artifact. Cueto says that he is not the only one to be thanked for giving Cage a new form of power. He credits his "dear friend" Councilman Delgado. Cueto tells Cage to meet up with him and get acquainted. Cage refuses at first but Cueto gives him the contact information and leaves.

THE CUETO CUP

FIRST ROUND MATCH- GROUP A

Pentagon Dark vs. Argenis

A large Cero Miedo chant starts before the match does. Pentagon grounds Argenis early on. He trips him up with a stiff soccer style kick. Pentagon repeats the move twice. Argenis battles back with a frankensteiner but Pentagon rallies quickly with a sling blade. Dark then revs up and hits a punt kick on Argenis. Both men take turns hitting one another with thrust kicks. The action goes to the outside and Argenis hits a moonsault. When both men get back into the ring, Pentagon recovers and strikes down Argenis multiple times. Pentagon tries to put away Argenis but he battles back with a neckbreaker. The next couple of minutes are evenly contested as both men take turns hitting high Impact moves. Aregenis gets caught on the top rope and kicked in the head. Pentagon Dark hits a package piledriver on Argenis to secure the victory.

Pentagon Dark defeats Argenis to advance to the next round in The Cueto Cup tournament

Pentagon teases leaving the ring after his victory but he returns to break the arm of Argenis.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.