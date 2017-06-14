- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT episode, the Triple Threat Elimination Match between Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot and NXT Women's Champion Asuka ended in a No Contest. Ruby was eliminated by Asuka but Nikki and Asuka brawled to the back until the referee stopped the match. They continued fighting until the show ended with the two going through a table.

Above is post-show video of officials checking on Nikki and the champion.

- Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce did not air on this week's NXT episode but it has been confirmed for next Wednesday's show. Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno has also been confirmed for next week after not airing tonight.

- Sonya Deville has also been announced to wrestle on next week's NXT show. They aired this vignette for the former Daria Berenato tonight:

