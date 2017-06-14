Source: PWInsider

As noted, WWE will tape The Mae Young Classic on July 13th and July 14th at Full Sail University. The following names have been confirmed for the 32-competitor tournament:

* Bianca Blair - standout at the WWE Performance Center and signed in April 2016

* Danielle Kamela - WWE developmental talent, trained at WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's school

* Julia Ho - WWE developmental talent with MMA background, trained with Brian Kendrick

* Kimberly Frankele - WWE NXT talent, formerly known as Kimber Lee on the indies

* Lacey Evans - NXT talent and a Marine, formerly known as Macey Estrella

* Mary Kate - NXT talent and formerly known as Rosie Lottalove in TNA

* Sarah Logan - NXT talent, formerly known as Sarah Bridges in NXT and Crazy Mary Dobson on the indies

* Taynara Melo - WWE developmental talent signed last year, black belt from Brazil

* Victoria Gonzales - WWE developmental talent signed in 2016, college athlete and daughter of Rudy Boy Gonzales

* Zhao Xia - WWE's first female Chinese talent

The tournament will tape on July 13th and July 14th but there are plans to hold live finals on Tuesday, September 12th, possibly at the WWE SmackDown tapings in Las Vegas that night. The plan is to release the first round of the tournament in late August with the second round being released in early September via the on-demand section of the WWE Network.

