Source: Busted Open

Jim Ross spoke to Busted Open about the upcoming match between Kazuchika Okada and Cody Rhodes at NJPW's G1 Special. Ross commented:

"I think it's a good booking. Cody needs this match. He needs to show everybody exactly where he is since leaving the WWE, because I believe, that eventually, Cody will make a triumphant return to WWE, [as] a much better performer and business man than he was when he left. And he will make a major impact. But right now it's a great place to see where he is in that evolution. Whether I'm right or I'm wrong, this is a big match for him, and of course, Okada got that pressure that he seemingly now has to have a five star like match everyone outing and that's damn hard to do."

Rhodes will take on Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on July 1.

You can hear the full clip from the interview by clicking here.

Busted Open with hosts Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray & Larry Dallas can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and is available any time on demand on the SiriusXM App.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.