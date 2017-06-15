Source: Busted Open
Jim Ross spoke to Busted Open about the upcoming match between Kazuchika Okada and Cody Rhodes at NJPW's G1 Special. Ross commented:
Rhodes will take on Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on July 1.
You can hear the full clip from the interview by clicking here.
