- Above is slow motion footage of Randy Orton taking out WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, with an RKO on this week's SmackDown. You can check out the current Money in the Bank card by clicking here, and please join us for Live Coverage this Sunday night!

The Independent ran an article about the possibility of WrestleMania coming to London. They referenced a survey that WWE sent out this week to Wrestlemania 33 attendees, asking their interest in future venues, which also included locations like New York City and Toronto. The article mentioned the last major show held in England, SumerSlam in 1992, which saw the British Bulldog defeat Bret "The Hitman" Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

- Baron Corbin was named the honorary starter for this Saturday's NASCAR Drivin' For Lineman 200 in St. Louis, Missouri. Along with AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, Corbin will be looking to grab the briefcase in this Sunday's Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match.

