- Above is slow motion footage of Randy Orton taking out WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, with an RKO on this week's SmackDown. You can check out the current Money in the Bank card by clicking here, and please join us for Live Coverage this Sunday night!
- Baron Corbin was named the honorary starter for this Saturday's NASCAR Drivin' For Lineman 200 in St. Louis, Missouri. Along with AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, Corbin will be looking to grab the briefcase in this Sunday's Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match.
