Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Read me more! Read me more! Read me more! On a recent episode of Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about whether sports entertainment icon Hulk Hogan should be welcomed back into WWE, and the poor job WWE had done in establishing former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster.

When asked whether Hogan should be brought back to WWE and forgiven for his racial comments, Ryback joked that WWE will somehow misread the situation and have Hogan involved in talking to black youths.'The Big Guy' ultimately suggested that Hogan be brought back to WWE.

"I'm just picturing, they bring him back and you know, like, the Be a STAR campaigns and everything? But they send him out to talk to groups of youths, black kids. They just go overboard trying to shove it down people's throats. Do you know what I mean? And it backfires. No, I say that all as a joke. It only makes sense for him to go back at some point, or to be involved in some way, shape, or form."

Ryback went on to say that Hogan is "a cool dude" and "a pleasure to be around".



"I like him a lot, man. I actually had several conversations with him where we talked about The Secret a little bit and positivity. When you meet him in person, he's such a down-to-earth, nice guy." Ryback summarized, "he's a good f--king dude and anyone that questions that has their head up their ass."

Also during the podcast, Ryback admitted that he feels bad for Nakamura over how 'The Artist''s transition from NXT to SmackDown Live has been handled. 'The Human Wrecking Ball' stated that Nakamura's entrance theme is overplayed and WWE failed to play to his strengths by making him cut promos.

"The Shinsuke Nakamura theme, I don't mind it at all, it's fitting for him. They've played it so f--king much. They tried too hard on all the hype videos. They played the song 10 f--king times on a show. It made me hate the song now. I feel bad for him. Like, just let a guy go out there and get over. Don't force people down people's throats! It's so stupid." Ryback added, "Chris Benoit was never a great speaker, but you play to people's strengths. I feel like they've lost touch of that at times. Not everybody has to be a five-star promo guy."

Click here to check out the show. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.