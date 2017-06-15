After months of speculation, the super-fight between former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is now official. The two will meet on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
"It's the biggest fight in combat sports and biggest payday ever. All sides are happy with the deal," UFC president Dana White said on UFC Tonight. "I think this breaks the record in US, the UK, Australia and Canada, too. Floyd vs. Pacquiao did four million and rising, because with a pay-per-view, the buys keep rolling in for years."
THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017
https://t.co/kdtHwqHYuh pic.twitter.com/mGfBY7rOhH— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 15, 2017
#Boxing & #UFC collide in the fight no one believed was possible. @FloydMayweather vs. @TheNotoriousMMA on 8/26. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/BBhZn62D5L— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 15, 2017
