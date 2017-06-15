After months of speculation, the super-fight between former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is now official. The two will meet on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The boxing match will be contested over 12 rounds at 154 pounds, with both Mayweather and McGregor using 10-ounce gloves. Showtime and Mayweather Promotions will handle the event, which is expected to range in price closer to the previous Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao boxing card.

"It's the biggest fight in combat sports and biggest payday ever. All sides are happy with the deal," UFC president Dana White said on UFC Tonight. "I think this breaks the record in US, the UK, Australia and Canada, too. Floyd vs. Pacquiao did four million and rising, because with a pay-per-view, the buys keep rolling in for years."

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.