Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

After having minor elbow surgery, reports have gone back and forth on if Braun Strowman is cleared for action by the WWE.

No matter the case, it looks like he will be scheduled to work the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9. It's expected to be against Roman Reigns, since that was the original plan before Strowman would go on to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Strowman and Lesnar's SummerSlam match was - as of last week - planned to be the show's main event.

