- Above is video of Goldust getting a tribute to his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on the latest episode of Corey Graves' "Superstar Ink" on the WWE website.
- Below is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Roman Reigns announcing his WWE SummerSlam plans:
What will @WWERomanReigns have to say about @SummerSlam? Find out LIVE NEXT MONDAY on #RAW at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/7aK3G6hMRN— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.