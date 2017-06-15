Along with making an appearance on the Extreme Rules poster, Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up in the fourth and sixth spots currently on WWE's top 20 most popular list. Weekly content has the top three places right now with NXT first, 205 Live second, and Talking Smack taking the bronze. ECW: Exposed (Part 1) also made the list with Paul Heyman and Joey Styles talking about ECW's history.

Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - WrestleMania 31

#19 - WWE 24: Finn Balor

#18 - Raw Replay (1251)

#17 - WWE Countdown: Craziest Ladder Matches

#16 - Table for 3: Creative Committee

#15 - NXT TakeOver: Chicago

#14 - NXT (395)

#13 - Royal Rumble 2017

#12 - Money in the Bank 2016

#11 - ECW Exposed Part 1

See Also WWE RAW Viewership Hits New Low For 2017

#10 - Backlash 2017

#9 - Table for 3: World Champion Legacy

#8 - NXT (396)

#7 - WrestleMania 33

#6 - Reborn by Fate: Hardys Interview

#5 - Extreme Rules 2017

#4 - Bring It to the Table: Hardy Boyz Exclusive

#3 - 205 Live (29)

#2 - Talking Smack (930)

#1 - NXT (397)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.