Tonight's show is the second set of tapings that took place in India.

IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped From Stage 7 At Film City In Mumbai, India

The show opens with a teaser for tonight's X division championship main event between Low-Ki and Sonjay Dutt. The teaser is followed by the opening match of Impact, where Suicide and Matt Sydal kick off the ten-man Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet Battle Royal. The opening five minutes of the show can be seen in the video below.

Indian Radio and TV Host Siddharth Kannan is one again, doing the in ring introductions for the show.... Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews are on commentary. As noted last week, They have been instructed to not get into any physical altercations until Slammiversary. Josh Mathews is scheduled to have a sparring session in ring later in the show..... Coincidentally with Mathews and Borash participating in ring during the pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling announced earlier today that ESPN host Robert Flores and longtime Impact salesmen and original color commentator Don West will be calling the show.

10-Man Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet Battle Royal

Entrants #1 and #2- Suicide & Matt Sydal

Rumble like rules in this one with over the top rope eliminations and a new entrant being revealed every 90 seconds.... Matt Sydal shows up Suicide in the opening moments and hits two consecutive monkey flips. The clock begins to countdown at the 60 second mark, as Matt Sydal sends Suicide to the ring apron. Suicide battles back with a suplex and a running knee. Sydal ducks a strike by Suicide and hits a spinning heel kick with the clock counting down to the next etrant.

Entrant #3- Davey Richards

Richards goes after both men and strikes them down. Davey hits a snap suplex on Sydal and then a back suplex on Suicide. Sydal recovers with a hurricanrana. Suicide is up and he knocks down Sydal, as the clock counts down to the next entrant.

Entrant #4- KM

KM starts trash talking when he gets in the ring. He gets dropped by Matt Sydal, who also drops down Richards at the same time. KM is nearly eliminated by Suicide. Davey Richards dropkicks Suicide off the apron to eliminate him.

Entrant #5- 'Swoggle'

Swoggle comes into the ring and comedically tries to introduce his own brand of strong style with several chops on Sydal and KM, which both men no sell. Swoggle tries his luck with Richards as well but gets kicked in the mid-section.

Entrant #6- Eddie Edwards

Edwards flies into the ring and goes after his former partner Davey Richards. They end up eliminating one another at the same time and brawl on the outside, as the show heads to it's first break.

Entrant #7-

