WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently did an interview with Hannibal TV to discuss Jim Cornette's nasty fall during their Scaffold match back in NWA Starrcade of 1986. You can see what he had to say here:
"I told Boss Man, I yell down and go 'Hey, you ready?' I'm thinking 'How is Boss Man going to catch Cornette?' If he does catch him, Cornette is like a 250-pound sack of crap, he's going to kill him. Then I tell Boss Man 'You ready?' I said 'Okay,' and I said 'Go!' Boss Man standing like this, and he's three feet off and misses Cornette. Cornette falls and hits - both knees went 'POP!' like a big two-by-four, you hear them both go. He blew out both knees in that one deal. He was screaming! And Hawk and I are belly laughing on the Scaffold. He's lying in pain, but it was so funny, you had to see Bubba standing there like this, and then staring like this watching Cornette hit. You had to be there and be involved in the match because it was so funny. We laughed our butts off at that."
