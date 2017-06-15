Source: Hannibal TV

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal recently did an interview with Hannibal TV to discuss Jim Cornette's nasty fall during their Scaffold match back in NWA Starrcade of 1986. You can see what he had to say here:

"One of the funniest moments in wrestling! You got to understand the story man, it's funny as hell. God rest his soul too, Boss Man, right? Boss Man and Hawk were like this (crosses fingers), they road together - and I say that in a sense cause those guys rode with the smokers. They loved to get high. So they got high the night before the Scaffold match. Boss Man got high as a kite. Nobody could tell because he had sunglasses on. So I'm holding on to Cornette, and I give Cornette props, he's afraid of heights. Definitely afraid, he doesn't fly. He drives everywhere or takes a train. He holds onto the Scaffold and I say 'Jimmy you got it?' He says 'Yeah, I got it.'

"I told Boss Man, I yell down and go 'Hey, you ready?' I'm thinking 'How is Boss Man going to catch Cornette?' If he does catch him, Cornette is like a 250-pound sack of crap, he's going to kill him. Then I tell Boss Man 'You ready?' I said 'Okay,' and I said 'Go!' Boss Man standing like this, and he's three feet off and misses Cornette. Cornette falls and hits - both knees went 'POP!' like a big two-by-four, you hear them both go. He blew out both knees in that one deal. He was screaming! And Hawk and I are belly laughing on the Scaffold. He's lying in pain, but it was so funny, you had to see Bubba standing there like this, and then staring like this watching Cornette hit. You had to be there and be involved in the match because it was so funny. We laughed our butts off at that."

