- While the event does not take place until Saturday morning here in the U.S., weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 are complete. The fighters stepped on the scale for early weigh-ins recently, while a live stream of the ceremonial faceoffs will take place Friday morning at 7 a.m. ET.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm meets Bethe Correia. Holm weighed in at 135 pounds, with Correia coming in at 136.

The action starts bright and early Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/8 a.m. ET)

* Holly Holm (135) vs. Bethe Correia (136)

* Andrei Arlovski (242) vs. Marcin Tybura (243)

* Colby Covington (171) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171)

* Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)

* Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Jon Tuck (156)

* Cyril Asker (245) vs. Walt Harris (249)

* Alex Caceres (146) vs. Rolando Dy (146)

* Ulka Sasaki (125) vs. Justin Scoggins (126)

* Frank Camacho (169) vs. Li Jingliang (170)

* Russell Doane (135) vs. Kwan Ho Kwak (136)

* Carls John de Tomas (131) vs. Naoki Inoue (124)

* Ji Yeon Kim (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

- UFC newcomer Amanda Ribas has been removed from her scheduled Octagon debut at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale next month. Ribas, who was scheduled to meet Julianna Lima, has been informed of a potential anti-doping violation by the USADA.

The UFC has released a statement regarding Ribas, who is 6-1 in her career. The promotion is seeking a new opponent for Lima.

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Amanda Ribas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7, 2017. Ribas was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Fighter Finale in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. Because of her potential anti-doping violation and the proximity to that event, Ribas has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Ribas. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Because the Nevada Athletic Commission is the regulatory body overseeing the upcoming event where Ribas was scheduled to compete, USADA will also work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Ribas' potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.