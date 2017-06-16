- Above NJPW stars including KUSHIDA and Jushin Thunder Liger play Tekken 7 against each other.

"After about three and a half months of being in the hospital, I was finally discharged. I'm dying to get back out there, so I'm working hard on recovering! Thanks for your support!"

Yesterday, NJPW Referee, Red Shoes, took this photo of Honma working out:

- Katsuyori Shibata was injured during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis on April 9th. During the match, Shibata hit Okada with a stiff headbutt, which caused Shibata to start bleeding from the forehead. Shibata was taken to the hospital after the match and was diagnosed with subdural hematoma. While he underwent successful surgery, it still looks likely that is going to be his final match.

According to @STRIGGA of Purolove.com, Shibata has updated his blog about where his health is currently at:

In his new blog entry Katsuyori Shibata says he currently receives treatment for his brain and right eye with a special treatment device. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) June 15, 2017

Last week he wrote that if there's a bacterial infection on the cut within the next 3 years craniotomy operation would have to be redone. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) June 15, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.