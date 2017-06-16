- Above, UpUpDownDown celebrated two years as Xavier Woods thought he was just recording another video when Tyler Breeze smashed cake in his face. The video also includes appearances by Shane McMahon and AJ Styles.

Stephanie McMahon will be receiving the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards, presented by ESPN on Tuesday, July 11. She is receiving this through WWE's partnership with organizations like Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, and others.

- Dolph Ziggler announced on his Twitter that he will be on Midnight (on Comedy Central) with Chris Hardwick next Wednesday (6/21). Before that, he will face five other Superstars in the MITB Contract Ladder match this Sunday.

& compare skinny-ties with @hardwick pic.twitter.com/HU4t9lzDqc — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 15, 2017

