- Above, UpUpDownDown celebrated two years as Xavier Woods thought he was just recording another video when Tyler Breeze smashed cake in his face. The video also includes appearances by Shane McMahon and AJ Styles.
- Dolph Ziggler announced on his Twitter that he will be on Midnight (on Comedy Central) with Chris Hardwick next Wednesday (6/21). Before that, he will face five other Superstars in the MITB Contract Ladder match this Sunday.
It's official:— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 15, 2017
Wednesday, I take my talents west
To @midnight
to win the internet!!!
& compare skinny-ties with @hardwick pic.twitter.com/HU4t9lzDqc
